Platform Capital Offers N30m in Scholarships

As part of our commitment to education and capacity development in Nigeria, Platform Capital created the Adopt-a-School programme, aimed at improving education across primary and secondary schools in the country.

This is a continuation of the work in the education vertical which began with the refurbishment and donation of 3 ultra-modern lecture halls for the University of Lagos Business School’s (ULBS) Executive MBA programme.

During the refurbishment, the entire building was renovated, and lecture halls were fully fitted with state-of-the art technology including interactive white boards, sound systems and versatile furniture, to ensure a best-in-class digital learning environment for students.

A similar development is currently underway at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State.

The thrust of the programme involves identifying, adopting, renovating and rehabilitating schools across the country; and creating model institutions of learning for students that provides them with world class facilities and access to best-in-class learning.

For the latest phase of this initiative, City of Knowledge Academy in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State was selected as a beneficiary of the Adopt-a-School initiative.

As part of the commitment to CKA, Platform Capital will fund the sponsorship of 10 students at N30 million a year, the construction of a world-class swimming pool and multi-purpose sports hall. Platform Capital will also provide internship opportunities for students at Platform Capital and its portfolio companies.

In her response, Founder, City of Knowledge Academy, Mrs Mosun Belo-Olusoga said: “When I was setting up CKA, I wanted to give children an opportunity, who under normal circumstances would not have the chance to be educated in an institution of similar standards as CKA.

“As such, we solicit sponsorships from individuals and corporate institutions and we are delighted that Dr. Akindele’s vision aligns with ours, as we strive to ensure that our students are good ambassadors of our culture, of sound character and confident enough to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts from any part of the globe.”

Also speaking, Partner, Platform Capital, Dr. Ponmile Osibo said: “Beyond providing long-term capital to our investee companies at Platform Capital, we also decided that it was critical for us to address deeply entrenched development challenges with innovative solutions to truly effect change.

“This led us to create Diatom Impact, an impact focused, research and investment organisation committed to being a global change agent through collaborative partnerships with communities, corporations, and governments. Education is 1 of Diatom Impact’s 5 key focus areas and our work there is pivotal to unlocking and transforming young minds on the continent.”