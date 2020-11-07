WISCAR Kicks-Off 2020 Leadership and Mentoring Conference with A Virtual Walk

As part of efforts to close the gender gap and inspire women to attain leadership positions in politics, business and career; Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in the professions and enterprise, will commence its 2020 mentoring Walk on Saturday, 7th of November 2020. The ‘Walk’ which will take place virtually will be focused on the 2020 Leadership and mentoring Conference theme: ‘The Future we want’.

The WISCAR Virtual mentoring walk will allow women and male supporters from across the continent to walk together in solidarity in a deeply challenging COVID 19 year to share their experiences, their hopes and dreams and tell their stories of the future they want for Nigeria and Africa. The maiden edition of the virtual mentoring walk will be fun, enhance wellbeing and allow friends and patrons of the WISCAR community to walk at their convenience and at their own pace from 7am Saturday November 7, 2020 through to Saturday November 21, 2020. WISCAR has overcome the social distancing challenges posed by the pandemic by going online and creating virtual social groups for pre-recorded visuals from members. Interested participants are required to register on the WISCAR Website – www.wiscar.ng/virtual-walk/ for free access to the online group created specifically for a-round-the-clock update on the Walk. The three weeks’ process aims to showcase the reliance of women and the power of many. It also aims to applaud sisterhood, brotherhood, solidarity, community networks and the overall humanity many of us have displayed through this pandemic. The virtual walk experiences of all participants will also be catalogued and shared towards shaping a true narrative of the future we desire.

Speaking on this initiative, founder of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, an experienced Corporate Director, Business Consultant and mentor said, “Our 2020 Conference theme ‘The Future we want’, aligns with this year’s virtual walk message of proactive collaboration and partnerships towards building the future we envisage. We will all be walking and taking bold steps collectively towards a better future for Nigeria and Africa. Every step taken by each of us will be one step closer to the future we want. We ask that you join us at your own time, at your own pace and as many times as you like to walk for the future you want. As an organization that offers leadership and structured mentoring programs focused on empowering professional women in diverse careers in the formal and informal economy. The WISCAR mentoring walk is about lifting each other up and supporting and enabling each and everyone one of us to thrive and succeed.

“Over the next 3 weeks we ask that you join us to walk virtually towards a better Nigeria and a better future for all. As we walk, let us contemplate and share our thoughts and ideas, our hopes and desires for the future we want via the official social groups using the designated hashtags”. Amina Oyagbola added.

In furtherance of the virtual walk objectives of collaborative efforts towards achieving the future we want; participants are required to capture their individual ‘walking experience’ wearing the official WISCAR T-shirt and share on the organization’s virtual groups using the relevant hashtags.