What Next After EndSARS Protest?

Many analysts have perused and pointed out the pros and cons of the nationwide #EndSARS protests. At this juncture, it is pertinent to enlighten and guide the Nigerian youths in the subsequent line of political action or quest for good governance.

The political debate which has been centred on “youthocracy” in preparation for the 2023 general elections is a step in the wrong direction. Until the Nigerians begin to choose political leaders on ideological affiliations, any attempt to remediate the rot in Nigeria’s political system would tantamount to an exercise in futility.

The rot in Nigeria’s political terrain is systemic. Age barrier is inconsequential in tackling this decay. The Nigerian youths must immediately proffer or reorganize under an ideological political platform. And the political party should embark on public sensitization and welfarist blueprints unequivocally parallel to the agenda of the current political establishment which has been masquerading under different political platforms.

The Nigerian youths must sustain and apply the militant and indefatigable spirit in display during the #EndSARS protests in combating other obnoxious policy, institutionalized corruption and administrative perfunctoriness embedded in Nigeria’s political system. The youths should immediately rise and denounce the fresh hike in electricity tariff, further increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the prolonged ASUU strike. The focus on 2023 elections solely would spell irreparable doom for the nation.

There are no justifications for armed robbery, killings and vandalism under any guise during protests. If these acts are condoned, many innocent individuals would bear the brunt. Likewise, the taxpayers money would be appropriated to fix public facilities under destruction. Rather, the Nigerians should constitutionally and intellectually engage the government on bad governance and state – sponsored extrajudicial killings.

Binzak Azeez, Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife