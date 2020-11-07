WAEC Extends Registration of Private Candidates for WASSCE

Bennett Oghifo

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has again extended the registration of private candidates for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination to next week Friday.

This further extension, from an earlier deadline on Friday, October 23, 2020, was tweeted yesterday by WAEC from its Twitter handle, @waecnigeria.

“WASSCE for private candidates, 2020 – second series: Further extension of the registration period.

“Intending candidates should note that there has been a further extension of the registration period to Friday, November 13, 2020. Thank you,” WAEC tweeted.

On Monday, this week, WAEC released the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results, showing that about 1.338,358, representing 86.99 per cent of 1.538,445 candidates, who sat for the 2020 WASSCE, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.

The Head of the Nigerian Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, who stated this at a press conference to announce the result, said a total of 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24% of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, “obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.”

The above statistics shows a marginal 1.06 per cent improvement in candidates performance when compared to 2019 WASSCE result where those who obtained credit and above in minimum of five subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, were 64.18 per cent.

Areghan added that, of the 65.24 per cent, 497,139, which represents, 49.53 percent were male, while 506,529, which represents 50.47 percent were female candidates.

According to him, “The results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98% of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigation will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course. The committee decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools.”