Valencia vs Real Madrid, Others Live on GOtv

The 2020/21 LaLiga and Serie A seasons matches will continue this weekend as SuperSport broadcast live for GOtv subscribers from 6 to 8 November 2020.

The top clash out of Spain this weekend sees Valencia host Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla on the evening of Sunday 8 November at 9:00pm live on SS LaLiga (channel 32), with Los Che hoping that the visit of the champions inspires them to a higher level of performance compared to the disappointing results they have recorded so far in 2020-21.

Another highlight of this round in LaLiga sees Barcelona host Real Betis on Saturday 7 November at 4:15pm, live on SS LaLiga (channel 32), with manager Ronald Koeman coming under increasing pressure.

The Catalans have been inconsistent and unpredictable thus far, and a home win against the Verdiblancos is by no means guaranteed.

Other LaLiga fixtures for this weekend include Elche vs Celta Vigo on Friday at 9:00pm and on Saturday, Sevilla will face Osasuna at 6:30pm and Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz will air at 9pm.

On Sunday, Real Sociedad vs Granada will air at 4:15pm, all live on SS LaLiga (channel 32).

As far as Italy is concerned, the top clash this weekend sees Lazio host Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday 8 November at 12:30pm, live on SS GOtv Select 1 (channel 33).

Le Aquile looked like title contenders last season but fell away after lockdown while their form has been patchy so far in 2020-21.

The weekend will also feature a black-and-blue striped derby when Atalanta host Internazionale in Bergamo, with La Dea hoping to get back to their best form at home, after succumbing to Sampdoria in their last domestic clash at the Gewiss Stadium. This match is scheduled to air at 3:00pm, live on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (channel 33).

Serie A matches are still packed for the weekend as Sassuolo meet Udinese at 8:45pm on Friday 6 November live on SS GOtv Select 1. Cagliari vs Sampdoria is also scheduled to air on Saturday 7 November at 3:00pm and Benevento v Spezia at 6:00pm, both live on SS GOtv Select 1.

Finally, on Sunday, Milan vs Hellas Verona will air at 8:45pm live on SS GOtv select 1.