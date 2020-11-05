FEC Approves N30.69bn Road in FCT

By bAdedayo Akinwale

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the award of contract for the full scope development of arterial road from Northern Parkway, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (ONEX)/Muritala Mohammed Way-North within the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

The Minister of FCT, Mr. Mohammed Bello, disclosed this Wednesday while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting, said the contract was awarded to Gilmor Engineering Nig. Ltd, at the cost of N30,686,609,298.68 with a completion period of 32 months.

Bello said, “Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved the award of contract for the full scope development of Arterial Road N20, from Northern Parkway (N8) Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Way to the Northern Express Way (ONEX)/Muritala Mohammed Way-North with the Federal Capital City, Abuja.”

The minister stressed that the project area is within Phase II of the FCC serving as boundary road between the adjoining districts of Mabushi, Kado, Katampe and Jabi.

He added that the project would improve access to the above mentioned districts, improve security, while also providing employment for both skilled and unskilled.

Bello said the road project would further enhance overall decongestion if traffic in phases I, II, III, IV of the Federal Capital City.

Also, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said his ministry presented two memoranda, adding that the memoranda relate to commitment on policy directive to complete existing projects.

He said, “The first one related to the Oyo -Ogbomosho highway, which is the 52 kilometers part of the Ilorin – Ibadan 145 kilometres highway. The remaining part is the Oyo to Ogbomosho part which is 52 kilometers.

“We needed to adjust some things in the scope of work, the thickness of the pavement from 500mm to 560mm to also change the asphalt to polymer-modified bitumen and also the shoulders from surface dressing to fully asphalted inside and outside shoulder.

“So, all these required changes in prices of N47.504 billion and this has increased the total contract to N105.041 billion.”

Fashola stressed that this was the revision that he presented which was approved by FEC.

He noted that the road project were awarded in 2010, while adding that sections 1 & 3 were completed, government is also trying to complete the section 2 which it inherited