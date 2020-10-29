Ogun Reopens Hospitality Centres, Others as COVID-19 Cases Drop

By Kayode Fasua

Satisfied with the drop in COVID-19 infection cases in Ogun State, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced the re-opening of hospitality centres and other places earlier prone to infectivity in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said all hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, and motels can now re-open.

Others to benefit from the reopening permit are establishments providing accommodation for tourists or entertainment, restaurants, eateries, fast food centres, lounges, bars, and cinemas.

Abiodun further directed that schools, markets and religious centres in the state could also revert to their regular programmes of activities as obtained before the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement, however, said the hospitality establishments were to scrupulously adhere to some guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.

“The government is aware of the excruciating implications of COVID-19 lockdown but we have emplaced measures and improved on testing to stem the tide.

“Empirical field research indicates that we have managed to stem community spread and treatment of the virus very well.

“We are convinced that opening of schools and entertainment centres would not harm our people. We would continue to monitor the development,” the governor said.

While reiterating the need to rebuild the economy, the state government maintained that it was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda that it set out to achieve.