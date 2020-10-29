Globus Bank Opens Three Branches

By Goddy Egene
Globus Bank Limited said it celebrated the 2020 Customer Service Week
with a special gift to Lagos customers as it opened three new
branches at the following locations Lekki, Ikeja and Apapa, Lagos
State.
According to the bank, it remains poised to strategically branch out
in a manner that aligns with its vision to offer the banking public a
viable alternative that is designed to provide ultimate and endearing
customer experience.
A statement disclosed that Globus Bank commenced operations in
November, 2019, and in accordance with its service promise, it has
continued to roll out branches in very strategic locations across the
country. The bank noted that the three new branches in one week
demonstrate its commitment to match words with action.
“To serve the retail customers, the bank is currently active on USSD
code (*989#)and has a mobile banking application (Globus Mobile), that
is seamless and provide end-to-end solution for retail customers,” it
stated.
It explained that accounts are fully opened in two minutes without
the need to physically visit any branch. The transfer service on
Globus Mobile is the most enjoyable in the industry. Individuals can
switch between personal and corporate accounts on Globus Mobile and do
transactions seamlessly, including bulk payments. With Globus Mobile,
your corporate account is on your palm. This is a robust solution for
individuals and MSMEs.
“Whilst rapidly gaining market share in the corporate segment, the
bank is maintaining its focus on enhancing financial inclusion by
encouraging the unbanked through innovative digital platforms and
incentives. There are plans to show optimal physical presence in key
retail centres aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and
supporting MSMEs,” the bank said.