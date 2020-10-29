Globus Bank Opens Three Branches

By Goddy Egene

Globus Bank Limited said it celebrated the 2020 Customer Service Week

with a special gift to Lagos customers as it opened three new

branches at the following locations Lekki, Ikeja and Apapa, Lagos

State.

According to the bank, it remains poised to strategically branch out

in a manner that aligns with its vision to offer the banking public a

viable alternative that is designed to provide ultimate and endearing

customer experience.

A statement disclosed that Globus Bank commenced operations in

November, 2019, and in accordance with its service promise, it has

continued to roll out branches in very strategic locations across the

country. The bank noted that the three new branches in one week

demonstrate its commitment to match words with action.

“To serve the retail customers, the bank is currently active on USSD

code (*989#)and has a mobile banking application (Globus Mobile), that

is seamless and provide end-to-end solution for retail customers,” it

stated.

It explained that accounts are fully opened in two minutes without

the need to physically visit any branch. The transfer service on

Globus Mobile is the most enjoyable in the industry. Individuals can

switch between personal and corporate accounts on Globus Mobile and do

transactions seamlessly, including bulk payments. With Globus Mobile,

your corporate account is on your palm. This is a robust solution for

individuals and MSMEs.

“Whilst rapidly gaining market share in the corporate segment, the

bank is maintaining its focus on enhancing financial inclusion by

encouraging the unbanked through innovative digital platforms and

incentives. There are plans to show optimal physical presence in key

retail centres aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and

supporting MSMEs,” the bank said.