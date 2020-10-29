Buhari Congratulates Babalola at 91

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chief Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement issued Thursday, said the president salutes the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

“President Buhari congratulates Aare Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition, while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“As the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turns 91, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity,” the statement said.