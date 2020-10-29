Akure Airport Reopens for Flights

By James Sowole

The Akure Airport in Ondo State, which was temporarily shut down following the discovery of a suspicious crater, has reopened for operation.

A source at the airport said the swift response of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was helpful in bringing the airport back to business.

“But for the prompt intervention of the governor, it would have taken some time to be back on stream. We thank God we are fully back after three days of hitches.

“Hopefully, from today, we will commence operations to our destinations. All intending passengers are even being contacted to follow up on this development,” he said.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, confirmed that the state government had to intervene in the interest of the people and businesses.

According to him, “There is nothing unusual in the governor’s intervention because it has to do with the people, their businesses and investors.

“This is not the first time the governor would intervene in the affairs of the federal government agencies whenever there was need to do so.

“I know there is likely to be resumption of flights, but you can confirm from the airport authorities for official confirmation in this respect please.”