Police, Military Repel Bandits’ Attack on Katsina Community, Kill Five

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The police in Katsina State in synergy with the Nigerian Army have repelled coordinated bandits attack on Tsaskiya community of Safana Local Government Area of the state and killed five suspected bandits.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, said the bandits were on revenge mission to the community.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said the marauding bandits numbering over 200, armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the community shooting sporadically where they killed one Rabe Bala and kidnapped three women.

He said: “On 27/10/2020, at about 04:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command in collaboration with the military, succeeded in repelling coordinated attacks by bandits on revenge mission on Tsaskiya community of Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“Bandits numbering over two hundred (200) armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, clandestinely attacked the village through three (3) entry security barricades.

“In the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and as a result, five (5) suspected bandits were killed and many escaped with gun shots wounds.

“On the other hand, the hoodlums shot and killed one Rabe Bala, ‘M’, aged 30yrs, a lunatic from the village. The hoodlums while on their way out kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush path for safety.”

He explained that search parties were still combing the nearby bushes within the area with a view to recover more dead bodies or arrest the injured bandits.