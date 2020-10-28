Barca Academy Chairman Calls for Innovative Approach in Education

By Rebecca Ejifoma

In preparation for the resumption of academic activities, the Chairman, Barca Academy Group Nigeria, Leslie Oghomienor, has called for more innovative and scientific approach for the overall interest of all stakeholders and students, to address lapses in the education sector.

Oghomienor, in a press release, said the innovative and scientific approach will put the minds of parents at rest.

“In Nigeria, to tame the spread of the COVID-19, the federal government shut down virtually every facet of the economy including education,” he said, adding that the development took the sector unawares and a large percentage of the sector was not prepared and still not ready for what is ahead in order to flow with the time that is completely new, tasking and highly capital intensive and skillful.

After a crucial stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Oghomienor described the situation as highly underestimated, least expected and must be approached more innovatively and scientifically for the overall interest of all stakeholders, most importantly the students.

With Barca Academy Group Nigeria sited in world-class facilities in Lekki and Gbagada, and Blaugrana Group International, the chairman said the project promoter in sub-Saharan Africa is a hi-tech and innovative academic outfit that engages seasoned professionals.

“However, the global pandemic has challenged us to be more adaptable to the trends. Thus, we innovate and advance ahead of the times for the good of us all. Ours is a people-oriented organisation.”

Oghomienor commended the government for hesitating to open the academic clime of the economy until proper strategic plan and direction is certain especially for the interest of the children and schools.

“Some public and private schools may not be able to immediately embrace the set health protocols as may be directed by the Presidential Taskforce and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control,” he noted.

The Barca boss therefore called for caution and patience for the wellbeing of the nation. “This is the best time for all good men and women, NGOs, government at all levels and corporate entities to lend a sustainable helping hand to ensure things return to better normal in the education sector being the bedrock of sound and viable national development.”