AXA Mansard Celebrates Workers, Customers

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global player in insurance and asset management recently celebrated its workforce and customers who had demonstrated outstanding commitment to the company’s legacy of superior service.

The company, said it did this to mark this year’s Customer Service Week.

Addressing the distinguished staff and customers, the Head of Customer Engagement at AXA Mansard, Emeka Muonaka, noted that in line with this year’s theme: ‘The Dream Team,’ which it stated reflects the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers, the company seized the opportunity to recognise some of its exceptional staff for the outstanding work they have done within their teams and their exemplary service.

According to him, the staff distinguished themselves during the year in qualities that create good service experience, qualities such as empathy, adaptability, patience, self-control, consistency, hard work, relentlessness among other qualities.

Muonaka, noted that the efforts of the staff and their teams is a symbol of the kind of company AXA Mansard is.

“For us, customer satisfaction is everything. It is something we value greatly and the only way to achieve it is through excellent service.

“AXA Mansard is grateful to these staff members for their hard work and for placing such great level of importance on their jobs and on giving service to their team. That is why we celebrate them.”

He also said as part of the week’s celebration, AXA Mansard organised a number of activities on its online platforms and shared gifts to its customers in appreciation for their loyalty and patronage, while reaffirming its commitment to continuously provide superior service.