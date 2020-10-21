Champions League Matches Live on DStv, GOtv

It’s another Match-day from the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League as DStv and GOtv subscribers are not left out of this action as all matches are airing live on SuperSport.

The pick of matches today is the clash between Bayern Munich opening their title defence with a home clash against Atletico Madrid. That game is to air live at 8:00pm on SS Variety 1.

The German side will look to African-born Canadian international Alphonso Davies to once again inspire with his pace and composure from the wing-back position.

Wednesday also features a potential thriller between Ajax and Liverpool in Amsterdam, with the Reds hoping to quell the threat of a young and hungry Dutch side which so impressed in this competition a couple of seasons back. “Subscribers can watch this live on SS Premier League at 8:00pm.

“Football lovers also get to watch other Champions League matches today as RB Salzburg will clash with Lokomotiv Moscow at 5:55pm live on SS Variety 1, Also Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk at 5:55pm on SS Premier League.”

The other matches scheduled for 8:00pm are Internazionale vs Borussia Monchengladbach on SS Variety 2, Manchester City v Porto on SS Action, Olympiakos vs Olympique Marseille on SS Variety 3 and Midtjylland vs Atalanta on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga.

“SuperSport remains the preferred platform for football lovers and DStv and GOtv customers get to see all their favourite stars from the African Continent dominating matches in the UEFA Champions League.”