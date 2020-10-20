We Must Restructure Now or Face Collapse, Ortom Warns

The Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom has warned that if the country is not restructured to address the high level of lawlessness and impunity in the country then it risk eminent collapse.

The governor gave this warning yesterday during a press briefing held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House which he entitled: ‘ENDSARS Protests, Opportunity to Fix Nigeria’.

He noted that the country is heading for unpleasant consequences if restructuring is not done.

Ortom reechoed his call on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to dust the 2014 National Conference report for implementation.

Ortom, who said leaders at all levels have failed the people, commended the ENDSARS protesters, adding that issues raised are germane, which bothers on several factors that have worked negatively against the people especially the youths.

“It has become necessary for me as one of the leaders of our dear country to once again lend my voice to issues affecting our great nation.

“The ENDSARS protests taking place across Nigerian cities have challenged us as leaders of this country to rise and demonstrate sincerity in tackling the problems of Nigeria. The protesting youths are asking salient questions that deserve only honest answers backed by the commitment on the part of the leadership of this country.

“Over the years, we as leaders at all levels have failed to provide the standard of leadership that our country deserves, and until we admit this failure and take steps to effect positive changes, the agitations of the people will continue.

“I must commend the resilience of youths and other Nigerians on their dogged stand during the END SARS protests. Their peaceful protests while holding the national flag clearly indicate that Nigerians genuinely want solutions to the myriad of problems confronting them and not to end the country.

“The spontaneous protests reflect the daily pains and frustrations of Nigerians in the face of unemployment, zero economic growth, insecurity and corruption. The people justifiably want an end to impunity, police brutality, herdsmen attacks, banditry and other crimes bedeviling the country,” Ortom explained.