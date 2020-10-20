NBTE, ARCON to Accredit Architecture Programmes in Technical Institutions

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Architecture programmes in Polytechnics, and other technical institutions will henceforth go through an accreditation process jointly managed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

This followed a memorandum of understanding signed by the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Dr. Masa’udu Adamu Kazaure and the Registrar of ARCON, Umar Murnai, according to a statement by ARCON, which spelt out the processes both regulatory bodies will undertake to ensure standard practice in all technical institutions in the country.

Thus, with effect from the date of the memoranda, all architecture programmes accredited by the NBTE will be recognised by ARCON until they are due for re-accreditation.

For instance, there will be joint visitation to Polytechnics, Colleges of Technology, Vocational and Innovation Enterprise Institution, Technical colleges, among others.

The statement said the MoU was based on existing mandate for NBTE in Decree 9 of 1977 and Decree 16 of 1985 and those of ARCON as provided in Decree 10 of 1969 which empower both institutions for the accreditation and approval of programmes for the training of technologists, technicians and craftsmen.

They are expected to draw up a template for accreditation “which shall encompass the academic and professional aspects of the training shall be evolved and used for uniformity.”

ARCON is expected to receive the report of all accreditation to the architecture programme and consider the outcome as deemed appropriate.