NECO Postpones Computer Studies Practical

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following the mass #EndSARS protests, which have engulfed almost the entire country, thereby halting free vehicular movement, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed its Computer Studies practical.

The practical, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, October 19 (today), is now to take place on Monday, November 16.

In a statement signed by NECO’s Head of Public Relations, Mr. Azeez Sani, the examination body assured all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.

“This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Monday, 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm, for Monday, 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm

“This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the city entrance gate, Benin. The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday, 16 October, 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.”

The statement added that while regretting any inconveniences the rescheduling may cause esteemed stakeholders, “the council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”