LMC, Next Digital Refute Reported Rift Between the Companies

The League Management Company (LMC) and Next Digital Broadcasting Company Limited (Next Digital) at the weekend reaffirmed that there is no rift between the two companies and asked the public to discountenance pronouncements made by individuals or persons who do not represent them.

The statement signed by the leadership of both organisations last Friday read in part, “It has come to the attention of the League Management Company Ltd (LMC) and Next Digital Broadcasting Company Ltd (Next Digital) “that, certain persons have taken it upon themselves to publish either by themselves or through others unauthorised, views and comments about the business and commercial relationship between LMC and Next Digital. Therefore, for the avoidance of doubt and as a matter of records we hereby state as follows:

“That our companies have not at any time or under any guise authorized or mandated any individual or persons to pronounce upon or disseminate documents concerning the commercial and contractual relationship of our companies.

Secondly, “That any individual or persons who purport to pronounce upon our contractual relationship for or against either of our companies does so unauthorized, unsolicited and such individual or persons are busybodies and meddlesome interlopers.

“That both LMC and Next Digital reaffirm that they at one point, entered into a commercial relationship for the clear objectives of developing NPFL and indeed Nigeria football, which has now ended and been superseded. We affirm our mutual understanding and clear resolution of any miscommunication and, hereby confirm that all contentious matters between the companies have been resolved amicably.

“That in particular, Next Digital acknowledges the LMC/Redstrike Group Strategic Partnership for the development of the NPFL Commercial Rights.

“That the companies have duly held a joint meeting on 8th October 2020, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and on the same day briefed the NFF ad-hoc Committee, led by NFF 1st Vice President and Chairman NFF Legal Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, of the conclusions set out above.

“That in conclusion, the companies duly note and appreciate the role of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the Participating Clubs of the NPFL and other critical stakeholders, for their total support of the LMC/Redstrike Strategic Partnership going forward for the growth, technical and commercial success of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and Football in Nigeria”.

The statement was signed by Shehu Dikko for LMC and, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim for Next Digital.