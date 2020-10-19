EndSARS: Lagos Inaugurates 7-Man Judicial Panel

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday inaugurated a seven-man judicial panel of inquiry into the demands of the ongoing #EndSARS protesters.

The demands of the protesters include prosecution of erring officers involved in police brutality, justice and compensation for victims of police irresponsibility and total reform of the police force.

The panel, which has six months to complete its job, will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi; Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN representing the Civil Society; a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Taiwo Lakanu.

Others are: representing the Civil Society, Ms Patience Udoh; Human Rights Activist, Mr. Segun Awosanya; Director, Citizens Mediation Center, Mrs. Olutoyin, Odusanya; a representative of the youth-led protest; and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

The governor assured protesters across the state that the panel would get to work immediately, as he appealed to Lagosians to put an end to the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the state.

To further appease protesters, Sanwo-Olu announced a public helplines and a dedicated email address, thejudicialpanelonsars@lagosstate.gov.ng, for citizens to submit petition(s) to State Judicial Panel on #EndSARS matters.

The governor has noted that the setting up of the Judicial Panel was a very important step in the journey to reforming the Police.

Sanwo-Olu implored: “We urge all citizens of Lagos to partner us in this journey. We appreciate and recognise the efforts of the youths which has made this necessary change inevitable.”

The governor acknowledged that “We identify wholeheartedly with the calls for reforms of the Police”.

According to him, a better run and administered police force would undoubtedly be to the advantage of the Government and all residents of the state.

He added: “Our stance is Zero tolerance for police brutality. Together we will end police brutality and reform the police.”

While addressing the state, he said there was massive lockdown on flow of traffic and economic activities across Lagos.

While some civil servants are currently stranded and commuters taking a long walk to get to their destinations, several areas in the state have joined the protest.

Currently, protesters have blocked Ilaje road in Bariga. Ketu is on standstill. Murtala Airport Road Ikeja is locked down and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is blocked.

Lekki and Gbagada areas are not left out, as the #EndSARS movement continues protests across Nigeria and abroad with protesters displaying Nigerian flag with a red stain to depict blood of people killed by men of SARS.