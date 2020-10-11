Honours for Property Top Shot, Stephen Akintayo

If Stephen Akintayo, Chairman, Gtex Properties Limited, were to write about his sojourn as a successful life coach, entrepreneur, digital marketer, real estate mogul and author, he may not be able to document it totally in black and white. The reason is not far-fetched. He is one of the very few who have enjoyed special divine favours.

Success, however, was not thrust on his laps; rather, he has attained his current status through dedication, selflessness, prayers, consistency, self-belief, doggedness and unflinching support.

In particular, with the help of his lovely wife, he was able to navigate through the murky waters to register his presence as a successful entrepreneur in the country. With a growing business conglomerate worth several millions of Naira and a workforce of over 100, Stephen is still working assiduously to make sure he creates job opportunities for thousands of youths.

All his life, he has lived it for the downtrodden, using his Infinity Foundation and Stephen Akintayo Foundation to touch the lives of the needy. For his massive contributions to raising giants in youths by creating employment and his philanthropic gestures, the head honcho of Gtex Properties Limited, one of the leading property and real estate firms in Nigeria, added several feathers in his cap, on Monday, September 28, at his Omole Phase 1 office complex in Lagos.

The father of three was awarded the Thomas Sankara Leadership Award as ‘ICON OF HUMANITY’ by the National Association of Nigerian Students and ‘Icon of Excellence Leadership’ by the Congress of Nigeria Youths.

It is also to his credit that the European American University also conferred him with an honorary Doctor of Science honoris causa (D.sc) in Real Estate Development and Corporate Leadership.