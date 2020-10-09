Sadiya Faruk on a Rescue Mission

Mary Nnah

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk, recently made a remarkable delivery of palliatives in the North-east States of Gombe, Adamawa and Yobe.

It was a bold effort to cushion the impact of the lockdown, and the subsequent downturn in the economy.

The food items delivered to the Gombe State government were 840. 04 metric tonnes (28 trailer load) of maize, 105. 86 metric tonnes (four trailer loads) of millet and 877. 94 metric tonnes (29 trailer load) of sorghum with a projected 36, 477 households targeted.

On the other hand, food items delivered to Adamawa State were 1,366.52 metric tonnes (46 trailer load) of maize; 172.19 metric tonnes (six trailer load) of millet and 1,428.17 metric tonnes (48 trailer load) of sorghum while in Yobe State, 957.24 metric tonnes (32 trailer load) of maize, 120.62 metric tonnes (four trailer load) of millet and 1,000.43 metric tonnes (33 trailer load) of sorghum were delivered.

Farouk, whose action has been ascribed as absolutely timely for the current situation with staple foods like rice, maize, and sorghum clearly out of the common man’s reach owing to inflation, also went further to dissect for each state the environmental challenges before them, offering options for mitigation.

Farouk is unwavering in her commitment to deliver on President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to address the challenges posed by vagaries in the economy, especially owing to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, created on August 21, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari as a special intervention ministry for humanitarian affairs, management of disasters and social interventions, was a novelty.

It was given the mandate to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions while ensuring strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response, as well as managing the formulation and implementation of equity focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.