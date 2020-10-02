CDC Reiterates Commitment to Nigeria’s Economic Devt, Growth

Emma Okonji

CDC Group’s Chief Executive, Nick O’Donohoe and Chairman, Graham Wrigley, led a delegation of its Board members on a virtual visit to Nigeria recently, where the group reiterated its commitment to economic development and growth in Nigeria.

CDC Group is the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

Funded by the UK Government, all proceeds from its investments are reinvested to improve the lives of millions of people in Africa and South Asia.

The delegation met Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and others, to understand the impact of CDC’s support to its investees through the COVID-19 crisis and to understand how to stimulate recovery and growth.

Discussions also focused on CDC’s own response to the pandemic through its preserve, to strengthen and rebuild programme. The discussion also focused on CDC’s continued role in supporting the economic ecosystem of Nigeria, particularly through the imperative lens of a green recovery.

During the virtual tour, CDC met local business leaders, learning more about how they need to grow their companies and how investors can support their ambitions.

CDC is an active investment partner in Nigeria and has over 70 years’ experience investing across Africa.

Nigeria represents a key market for CDC, which has $425 million currently invested in the country. Its portfolio of nearly 100 businesses supports nearly 38,000 jobs.

CDC also partners 40 investment funds, and Benson Adenuga is CDC’s Head of Office and Coverage Director in Nigeria. Investment partnerships include Afreximbank, Africa Capital Alliance and Indorama.

According to Nick O’Donohoe: “Nigeria plays a key part in our strategy of partnership and investment for economic growth in West Africa. Hosting our 2020 board trip– albeit virtually – in both markets is a testament to our commitment.

“Looking forward, we will continue to prioritise the post Covid-19 recovery, as part of the Build Back Better agenda. We are committed to supporting a deeper and more strategic bilateral partnership between the UK and Nigeria that is based on enhancing economic development, job creation, inclusion, trade and investment.”

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing CBE said:

“CDC plays an important role in creating jobs and supporting the growth of businesses by investing in the poorest countries across Africa, including Nigeria, to help develop economies and improve people’s lives. CDC’s commitment to the country signals to other UK investors that investing in Nigeria is possible and should be prioritised in order to help Nigeria and indeed, Africa, mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”