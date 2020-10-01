Flavour Sets the Mood as THISDAY ARISE Group Celebrates Nigeria

By Vanessa Obioha

The Nigerian highlife and afro-pop singer Flavour N’Abania, Thursday, kicked off the musical entertainment at the Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary hosted THISDAY ARISE Group.

Performing with his band on a tastefully designed stage, Flavour delivered some of his popular tracks. From ‘Adamma’ to ‘Shake’. Together with his dancers, they gave an energizing delivery to set the mood for a night that promises to be reflective and entertaining.

Other artistes billed to perform include Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage among others.

The 6-hour global commemoration from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT is featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.