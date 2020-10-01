COVID-19: NGO Raises Fund to Feed Children in Lagos, Ogun

To mitigate the harsh effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of families, CharisCare, a non profit organisation has raised fund to feed babies and young children in Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

Founded in 2018, CharisCare commenced the fund raising for its food drive in July and began distribution in August.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Team Lead of CharisCare, Chisom Esonu, disclosed that the food drive was an initiative of the founder, Miss Sonibare Wisdom, in July, to help families that have been affected by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a reminder to us all that the problem of poverty is not just the problem of the government but an issue that requires the joint partnership of private individuals and organizations.

“As a team of young people, we decided to play our part realising that despite the social palliative measures being implemented by the government, food relief materials and financial contributions from private sector players are still not enough to cater for the under-priviledged young people in the country.

“In the course of the food drive, we decided also not just to meet the physical needs of the children and the communities we visited, but we also communicated spiritual things via the preaching of the gospel, “Esonu said.

He urged individuals, public and private organisations to donate and partner with CharisCare in achieving its objectives.

Head of Finance for CharisCare, Mathew Ibiyemi, while interacting with the community leaders and family heads recently at the September food drive held at Beggars Destitute home in Ebute metta, disclosed that the NGO was able to raise over half a million and was able to reach out to 100 children between August and September, 2020.

“We are encouraging more individuals and organisations to not just give based on urgency but partner with us on a monthly basis to expand our reach and make a bigger impact,” Ibiyemi said.

Commending CharisCare, the family heads and community leaders expressed their gratitude and looked forward to having the NGO visit frequently. They said the food materials donated to the children would make life for them better and valuable.