NNPC, Total Donate Science Laboratories to Delta School

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Total Upstream, and their partners, have handed over a block of five science laboratories fully-equipped with state-of-the-art science apparatus to St Pius X Grammar School, Onicha Ugbo, Delta State.

The facilities were aimed at enhancing the learning of chemistry, physics, biology, home economics and agricultural science by the students of the benefiting school.

Speaking during the handover ceremony which was held virtually, the General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Total Upstream, Mr. Ajukwura Wokoma, said the project was one of the numerous projects embarked upon by NNPC, Total Upstream and partners since 2016.

He said that so far, Total and partners have awarded 84 projects in its three-phased corporate social responsibility projects, adding that some had been inaugurated while others were yet to.

The Delta State Commissioner for Education, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Samuel Dietake, commended Total, NNPC and partners for their gesture, promising that they would make proper use of the laboratories.

The Project Manager, Mr. Chukwuemeka Ukpaka, said the fully-equipped science laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities were arguably the best in the state.

He also said the facilities would be of significant benefits to the school because of its proximity to students for their practical examination.

According to him, students from other schools not privileged to have such equipped laboratories will also benefit if properly harnessed.

Also, the Principal of St Pius X Grammar School, Rev Fr. Anthony Banye, described the facilities as answer to prayers that will change the narrative of science students as well as improve not only the school’s physical environment but also its learning culture, infuse the vision and passion and interaction between teachers and students.