IG Reiterates Importance of Intelligence in Tackling Security Challenges

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has reiterated the importance of intelligence gathering in tackling the various security challenges across the country.

He therefore solicited for the cooperation of other security agencies and members of the public in the fight against crime in Nigeria.

Speaking weekend during the Handover of State Intelligence Investigation Bureau building built by a Non Governmental Organisation, Centre For Justice And Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), at Warri Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force, Adamu said the numerous security challenges faced by the country could be pro-actively tackled with the adoption of community policing, timely intelligence and cooperation of members of the public.

The Inspector General of Police who was represented by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, stressed that the various security challenges could largely be tackled through effective intelligence generation by the state intelligence bureau and sought for collaboration of sister security agencies and community leaders.

Acknowledging that intelligence is the bedrock of modern policing, he noted that the building donated would position the Intelligence Wing of the Force to be at its best.

“It will contribute immensely in keeping the Police ahead of the criminal elements in the society and as such pro actively nip in the bud the nefarious activities of the men of the underworld”, IG Adamu assured.

He commended the partnership between CEPEJ and the Nigerian Police adding “the importance of this your partnership with the police and in particular the SIB cannot be overemphasized as it is only peaceful and harmonious coexistence between or among communities that can guarantee meaningful development in the society”.

National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Chief Sheriff Mulade, said the organisation remains committed to the promotion of peace and justice in the country.

He noted that the need for infrastructure investment in the country motivated CEPEJ to pool resources together to support the activities of security agencies and particularly the Police because of the enormous challenges confronting them.

Warri Area Commander of the Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abubakar Argungu, commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa for all the support to Warri Command.

He also expressed appreciation to CEPEJ for donating and equipping the building with modern fittings and furniture and urged other organisations to emulate the NGO by giving support to the police in the discharge of its responsibilities.

ACP Argungu assured that the building will be properly used and maintained for the benefit of the people of the state.

The new building donated by Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) to the Intelligence Unit, Warri Area Command, Warri