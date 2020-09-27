Sad Moment for Ex-Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Anyone who is close to the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, should not be surprised if you find him in a rather unhappy mood. The former governor has been crestfallen since he lost his immediate elder sister, Moji Ladeji, to the cold hands of death on Monday.

While announcing the passing of his sister via his Instagram account, the former governor described the deceased as a God-fearing individual who lived an exemplary life, adding, “We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived.”

It will be recalled that Fayose had lost another of his elder sister, Bimpe Sorinolu on February 13, 2014, after a protracted battle with breast cancer.

Until her death, the late Sorinolu’s earthly sojourn was defined by struggles and some unfulfilled dreams.Though she was enmeshed in some controversies, she believed God had given her almost limitless talents or abilities, which must be deployed to good use. Perhaps, this was the impetus that goaded her into music and acting at different times in her life.

But it came to a stage when she went into self-discovery of some sort and realised that she needed to give more of her God-given resources to humanity, launching Bisochin-Bimpe Sorinolu Charity Initiative, which saw her traverse the length and breadth of Nigeria attending to the destitute and some less privileged citizens.

If no one still remembers her magnanimity or creativity, it is doubtful if anyone would have forgotten the fierce disagreement she had with her brother. The face-off allegedly affected her marriage; and while the feud lasted, she suffered a lot, as she was allegedly abandoned by her husband, who eventually married her policewoman friend, even when she was still hovering between life and death. Though she tried to settle with her husband, for a possible re-union with the children, she was rebuffed.