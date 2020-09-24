Pfizer Nigeria Wins ‘Great Place to Work’ Award

Pfizer Nigeria has been named the 2020 winner of the ‘Great Place to Work Award ‘ by the Great Place to Work Institute, following entire entries for the survey numbering over 23,000.

In a statement to express gratitude for the recognition, the Country Manager and Cluster Lead, West Africa, Pfizer Nigeria, Olayinka Subair said: “Pfizer Nigeria is very pleased to win the Great Place to Work Award. This is an endorsement of our passion and commitment to creating an enabling work environment where our staff will continue to deliver excellence in bringing breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. It is inspiring to see the dedication of our colleagues and their commitment to Pfizer’s purpose as we continue to create a positive work environment.

“Pfizer Nigeria participated in an employee survey conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research organisation, contracted for this purpose, as part of the Best Workplaces Programme. The survey provided Pfizer with valuable feedback on its workplace practices, as it contributed to the success of this award. Participating in the survey aligns with our engagement goal,” he said.

Great Place to Work Institute selects the ‘Best Companies to Work’ in Nigeria whose outstanding achievement builds a better society while creating great workplaces and the foremost authority on workplaces around the world producing best companies lists in more than 45 countries on six continents and regional lists for Europe and Latin America.

Pfizer won the award in the category: Small Sized Organisations.