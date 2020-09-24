Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise by 111 to 57,724

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 57,724 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 31 new cases; Gombe and Kaduna, 18 each; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 15; Rivers, 14; Imo, Oyo and Kwara, three each; Bayelsa and Ogun, two each; while Edo and Osun, one each.

It said: “So far, Nigeria has recorded 57,724 cases of COVID-19. 48,985 persons have been discharged, while 1,102 have died.”