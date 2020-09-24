Herdsmen Attack, Injure Nine Local Miners in Plateau

Lalong vows to fish out killers of traditional ruler

By Seriki Adinoyi

No fewer than nine local miners were critically injured yesterday following invasion of a mining site in Jol community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen.

One of the miners who escaped the attack, Moses Gyang revealed that the incident occurred at about 8:20 am yesterday when herdsmen from Guava/Mahanga area of the LGA descended on the miners at a local mining site.

He said, “the suspected herdsmen armed with dangerous weapons invaded the mining site violently; they injured nine persons while two others are battling with life at the State General Hospital in Barakin-Ladi. They claimed that the natives have no right to mine the field on the premise that it belongs to them.

“The attack was a shock to us; we have been on this mining field for long and the land belongs to us. We are surprised by the claim that it was a conquered area and that we have no right to carry out mining activities there without permission. To us this is an expansionist agenda.”

Gyang narrated that the miners numbering about 20 had to scamper to safety while the attackers took over the mining site until security operatives arrived at the scene.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident, said it was as a result of misunderstanding between some youths and Fulani in the area.

Ubah said, “it was a misunderstanding between some youths and the Fulan but it was curtailed; the police are there presently. Those that have minor injuries have been taken care off. The police are there at the moment and everywhere is calm for now.”

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong has assured that the killers of a traditional ruler, the acting Gwom Rwei Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Janka, who was murdered in his home at Rasat community of Foron in Barkin Ladi LGA, would be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Director of Press, Dr. Simon Macham, the governor who expressed anger over the killing, said the murderers will not be allowed to go unpunished as security agencies in collaboration with local intelligence unit have launched a thorough investigation to arrest the perpetrators and their collaborators.

He said, “The Local Government Chairman and heads of security agencies have briefed me on the sad development and the level of investigation so far. I have repeated my charge to them that the days of unknown gunmen is over in Plateau State as innocent people cannot be killed without anybody being apprehended and put on trial. We are using the concept of community policing to dig into this particular case and see to it that the criminals are arrested. If we do not do so, more criminals will be bold to attack and kill our citizens.”