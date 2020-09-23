NUC Issues New Directives on Reopening of Universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released new directives to Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities for the safe reopening of schools.

This followed a significant decline in the number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The NUC directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Vice-Chancellors, signed by its Director, Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, obtained by journalists in Abuja yesterday.

The commission directed Universities to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as other existing NUC assurance and guidelines.

The memo reads, “Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID – 19, to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID – 19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the National Universities Commission for Universities to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.

“Universities should expect inspection visits from staffs of the commission and the Ministry of Education for on-the-spot inspections of physical facilities such as the lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the NCDC guidelines which are very much in force.”

The commission warned Universities not to violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with its (NUC) approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard for any reason but ensure strict compliance with other extent quality assurance standards and guidelines.