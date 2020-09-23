NOT YET JUSTIFIABLE

Shouldn’t the world be balanced? Shouldn’t the USA legal system be balanced? Five to four was reasonably balanced but six to three is not balanced, fair, reasonable or necessary. There are too many legal decisions to be made to make this nomination too quickly. Wait till the election has finished and then start a gradual review of candidates and find the best candidate. The decision could change the nature of the legal system and the country for up to 30 years, so it doesn’t have to be done today.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia