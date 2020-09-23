Anna-Karin Karlsson ‘Beaming Star’ Now Available Exclusively at Polo Avenue

Anna-Karin Karlsson has exclusively collaborated with Polo Avenue to produce 30 pieces of her ‘Beaming Star’ sunglasses.

Polo Avenue is currently the only store in the world where these luxury sunglasses can be found.

The fabulously-oversized shades from the Swedish label make the perfect choice for lovers of large frames.

Each piece embodies exquisitely-bedazzled crystal frames made with real jewels and 24 carat gold-plated hardware, resembling pieces of art. What is more exciting is that each piece is also engraved with the Polo Avenue logo, reinforcing its exclusivity.

However, beyond the luxury of sporting the Beaming Star sunglasses, it is important to note that they offer complete protection from UV damage, which is essential to safeguarding the eyes from light sensitivity.

So whether you are relaxing on the beach, enjoying a cruise, or simply want a stylish finish to your look, this opulent statement eyewear is your go-to, to see the world through its glamorous lenses.

