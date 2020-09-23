AIICO Supports Vulnerable Persons

AIICO Insurance Plc, in partnership with ‘We Stand Foundation,’ recently organised a feeding relief programme to cater to the needs of underprivileged people in Lagos.

In all, 300 families within the Iwaya community, Yaba, were beneficiaries of the relief packages which included a variety of food items and reusable nose masks.

AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, Abimbola Shobanjo, while speaking on the gesture, said it was a delight to bring smiles to the faces of the beneficiaries.

According to her, besides solving hunger, the company, considered the well-being of the beneficiaries a high priority in view of the need to continue to keep safe.

“We leverage on key partners to spot opportunities and drive these initiatives.”

Also speaking, AIICO’s MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said: “This endeavour is reflective of our corporate culture of touching lives and impacting communities. These are challenging times and we are mindful of the impact. We have a long-term plan in place to ensure the sustainability of these efforts.”

AIICO had organised a similar programme during the lockdown period where food and other health and safety packages were distributed to people in different communities to mitigate the impact.