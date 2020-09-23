NPFL: Sunshine Stars Unveil Ogunbote for a Second Spell as Technical Adviser

*Tasked with returning ‘Akure Gunners’ to CAF competitions

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

One of the most experienced coaches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Ogunbote yesterday returned to Sunshine Stars FC for a second spell with the Akure Gunners.

Ogunbote who has had stints at topflight clubs like Enyimba FC, Rangers International, Shooting Stars, Kwara United, Gateway United, Giwa FC, and Sharks FC, was unveiled yesterday as the new Technical Adviser of the NPFL team.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), managers of Sunshine Stars, Tajudeen Akinyemi, said the choice of Ogunbote was arrived at after considering his vast experience, managing several clubs in the domestic topflight.

Because of the not to impressive level the Ondo State government owned club has descended in the past seasons, Ogunbote was tasked with reviving the team by returning the Akure Gunners to continental campaigns once more.

“We have been trying to get him for some seasons ago now, even before I was appointed (as Chairman of ODSFA). But luckily for us, we now have him here,” Akinyemi announced with glint in his face.

According to Spokesman of Sunshine Stars FC, Chris Okunnuwa, Ogunbote thanked all those who prevailed on him to return to the team where he cut his teeth, assisting Coach Solomon Ogbeide before becoming substantive manager from the 2011/2012 NPFL season.

“When we were here during my first spell, Sunshine Stars were ranked third best in Africa. But the reverse is the case now. We can make it back to the continent,” stressed the gaffer.

He however insisted that the task of returning the Akure team to the summit was not his responsibility alone.

“All hands must be on deck. We (coaches) can’t do it alone.

“The management must make funds available at all times, (and) it is the duty of coaches to ensure that they encourage the management to do more. For it to end in praise, we must do our bit.

“During the first period I was around, it would not have been a beautiful one if not for the support I was given.

“God has used me to earn six tickets to play on the continent across various clubs in the last eight years.

“The question we must ask is what we had done then that is not being done now. We must review all,” he observed.

Ogunbote insisted that the easiest way to failure in coaching business is trying to please everybody.

“It is not just about stepping on toes at times, you have to cut some to be successful,” the no-nonsense coach stressed with emphasis.