Uzodimma Didn’t Reject Edo Election Results, Says Commissioner

Imo State Government has declared as false and wicked the rumour making the rounds in the social media that the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has rejected the results of the Edo State governorship election.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the falsehood was planted in the social media by wicked, unrepentant and vicious members of the opposition who will stop at nothing, to smear the image of the governor.

Emelumba explained that the governor was not a candidate in the Edo State governorship election and therefore could not have rejected the results of the said election.

According to the commissioner, the opposition fabricated a press statement, which they credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor through which they announced the so-called rejection of the Edo State governorship results by the governor, adding “but they exposed themselves as wicked fakers when they dated the press release May 20, 2020. For a reaction to an election held on Saturday September 19 that says everything”

The statement noted that it was the fake and wicked press release that set the social media agog with the equally fake news the governor Uzodimma has rejected the Edo State governorship election results.

It advised members of the public to always take anything they read in the social media about Imo State with a pinch of salt “because the opposition in the state has turned the social media platform into a medium for circulating false and vicious materials against the governor and the government”