GOC 81 Division Visits AIG Zone 2, Pledges Collaboration

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Umelo has pledged to sustain the collaboration between the army and police in combating security challenges within area of operational responsibility covering Lagos and Ogun States.

He made this declaration to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2 Command, AIG Illiyasu Ahmed, during a courtesy visit to the latter.

According to the acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations Officer, Major Adeniyi Osoba, the courtesy visit by the GOC was in furtherance of the synergy and collaboration between Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police in ensuring the security and protection of lives and property.

The GOC noted that the two sister service’s roles are interwoven hence the need to sustain synergy and collaboration to close gaps that may arise from time to time between the two services.

In his remarks, the AIG lauded the existing synergy and collaboration between the two services and reiterated on the commitment and readiness of the zonal command to continue to partner the Nigerian Army in combating crime and criminality towards ensuring security of life and property.

Some of the highlights of the courtesy visit include the inspection of quarter guard by the GOC mounted by men of the Headquarters Nigeria Police Zone 2 Command Onikan, Lagos and exchange of souvenoirs by the GOC and AIG.