Tambuwal’s Commissioner Emerges Sokoto PDP Chairman

By Onuminya Innocent

Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Alhaji Aliyu Goronyo, has been elected the new state chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Goronyo was elected at the state congress held in Sokoto yesterday.

Announcing the result in early yesterday, the Chairman of the committee of the state congress, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, said the total number of 2,250 delegates was accredited.

He further added that all the executives emerged through consensus, but stressed that the delegates have to vote to affirm their emergence.

In another development a chieftain of the party in the state and former state Governor, Dahaltu Attahiru Bafarawa, was conspicuously absent at the congress.

THISDAY gathered that Bafarawa absence was unconnected to the manner in which the new executives emerged.

The party’s congress produced the newly elected state executives to man the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Others who emerged along with Goronyo are Alhaji Aliyu F.C, deputy chairman; Alhaji Muhammad Dangwaggo vice chairman North; Alhaji Sule A.P, vice chairman South, and Alhaji Nasiru Bafarawa, vice chairman East

Others are Zaki Bashire, secretary general; Murtala Abdukadir Daniya, Treasurer; Abubakar Danfuloti, Financial Secretary; Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa, Publicity Secretary, and Babangida Kakaki, Assistant Publicity Secretary, among others.