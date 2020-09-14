SAHCO Introduces Ankara Uniform for Staff

By Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has introduced a branded ankara uniform for its frontline operations staff.

The company said the introduction of the uniform is to showcase the Nigerian culture to the world through the company’s day to day operations.

“As an indigenous company with a global soul that was an arm of the Nigerian Airways before it was acquired by SIFAX Group and now listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a Nigerian top Executives, SAHCO has always been proud to showcase Nigerian culture to the world through quality services to clients. More so, the introduction of the Ankara uniforms coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the existence of Nigeria as a country

“The new uniform’s theme is a fusion of abstract shapes of orange and dark grey, which is SAHCO’s brand colours all incorporated in a Nigerian themed Ankara design.

These uniforms will help create more awareness about SAHCO’s brand while also promoting the Nigerian culture since the first point of contact to SAHCO as a company is usually through the front-line staff,” the company explained.

SAHCO is the first Ground Handling company to adopt ankara design uniform.

It further explained that the focus of the uniform is not to change the ones used by operations staff, but to have an additional uniform that aims at projecting the “Buy Nigeria to Grow the Naira” slogan and to promote the Nigerian cultural heritage and pride.

“For clarity’s sake, SAHCO is not changing the official uniform, but the company is giving operational staff a different option for their convenience and comfort, using our indigenous Ankara fabrics.

“In another development, SAHCO has produced a Contactless sanitizing station in a bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to all visitors to SAHCO’s facilities.

“The sanitising station, which was constructed from locally sourced materials is fitted with a speech sensor system that senses human presence after which it automatically plays Covid-19 educational information to the hearings of users,” it added.