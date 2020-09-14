Many Feared Injured, as Train Rams into Bus in Lagos

By Sunday Ehigiator

A moving train on full speed has reportedly rammed into a Volkswagen commercial bus in Oshodi area of Lagos State.

According to eye witness, the accident was said to have occurred around 8:15 am on Monday, a period considered to be a busy hour in the state, with residents rushing to their places of work.

Details of the accident are still sketchy, however from pictures shared by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, (LASTMA), the bus appeared to have been on the rail track.

A combined team of LASTMA and LASEMA carrued out rescue operations as seen in the picture, even as more reports on the accident are being awaited.

Speaking on the accident, LASEMA on its Twitter handle @followlasema said, “A train ran into a Volkswagen T4 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies @lasambus @followlasema.”