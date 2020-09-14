Buhari Writes SGF, Says He’s Competent Administrator

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend wrote a personal letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, acknowledging him as a competent administrator.

The letter and acknowledgement were the fallout of a successful ministerial retreat organised by Mustapha and held on September 7 and 8, 2020.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president in the letter personally signed by him, stated that he was ‘’very impressed’’ about the SGF’s performance at the retreat.

It also said Buhari hailed Mustapha’s organisational competence and comprehensive speech delivered at the beginning of the second day of the retreat.

The statement quoted excerpts from the letter thus: ‘’I am writing to personally recognise your competence and commend the way you organised and led the ministers’ retreat.

‘’The intellectual inputs by the panel, chaired by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed were remarkable.

‘’The benefits derived from the committee’s discussions were enormous and the added values to the ministers’ and Permanent Secretaries’ experiences very much appreciated.

‘’Your comprehensive speech at the beginning of the second day of the Retreat proved your capacity and experience. For those of us who missed the first day of the Retreat, the speech adequately prepared us for the second and final day of the occasion.

‘’I am happy to write this short letter of appreciation to you because, I am very impressed with your performance at the retreat.’’