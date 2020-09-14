Buhari Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Monday in Abuja via a statement signed by Director, Information Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

The new appointees are James Sule, Kaduna; Ismaila Abubakar, Kebbi; Ibiene Patricia Roberts, Rivers; and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu, Zamfara.

Yemi-Esan said that the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.