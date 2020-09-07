NTTF Gets Technical Director

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has appointed the chairman of Oyo State Table Tennis Association, Dr. Adesoji Adetayo as the technical director of the federation.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of NTTF, Chimezie Asiegbu, the approval of the appointment was ratified after the board meeting while it received the final nod from the NTTF president, Ishaku Tikon.

According to the statement, Dr Adesoji Tayo’s appointment was based on his immense contribution to the sport at state and national level coupled with his vast knowledge of the game.

“By this appointment, you are the technical head of the federation and you are to advise the board on technical matters concerning the federation. The appointment is with immediate effect which will last throughout the life span of the present board,” said Asiegbu.

As the chairman of the Oyo State Table Tennis Association, Tayo has brought vibrancy to the sport with several talents emerging from the state including Aruna Quadri and Usman Okanlawon who is African cadet champion. His knowledge of table tennis cannot be underestimated as he has been making input to national team.

His vast knowledge also came to fore when Nigeria defeated Egypt in the team event of the 2018 African Championship in Mauritius and he also emerged as champion in the veteran tournament.

As the Technical Director, Tayo is expected to help in the selection of players and coaches for major tournaments as well as oversee the national tournaments with the aim of unearth and groom talents.

In his response, Tayo said he would justify the confidence reposed on him to contribute to the growth of the game with special attention to talent identification across the country with the aim to groom players that will match the records set by the likes of Segun Toriola and Aruna Quadri.