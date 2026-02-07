Firm Unveils Exam-Prep App to Help Students Achieve Score of 350 and Above in JAMB

An Anambra-based education entrepreneur, Mr. Emeka Ejeziem, has shared how he discovered an exam-preparation app, which he said was helping Nigerian students improve their performances in JAMB, WAEC, and post-UTME examinations, with some scoring as high as 350 and above.

Mr. Ejeziem explained that the app, known as “Prep50”, did not emerge as a tech idea but as a response to real-life challenges encountered by millions of students sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to him, the idea behind Prep50 was born as far back as 2014 when the organisation operated as a private JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Onitsha. He recalled that from 2016, when JAMB fully adopted CBT nationwide, the centre came into close contact with candidates and witnessed firsthand the panic, confusion, and lack of preparedness that many students displayed inside the examination hall.

He noted that beyond academic weakness, many candidates struggled with basic CBT navigation, time management, and understanding of exam interfaces inside exam hall, while others could not complete all 180 questions within the allotted time, especially in subject combinations involving Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or Economics.

According to him, some candidates didn’t even know they could scroll to see hidden questions on the screen, while others were stuck on the first page.

Mr. Ejeziem explained that further engagement with the candidates revealed deeper systemic issues, including overreliance on poorly structured past questions, lack of proper CBT practice tools, and serious content gaps between available textbooks and the actual JAMB syllabus. According to him, most past questions were arranged year by year, forcing students to jump across multiple topics at once without mastering any particular concept.

To address these challenges, he adopted what he described as a “topic-by-topic learning model,” restructuring past questions from as far back as 1978 into clearly defined topics and subtopics strictly aligned with the JAMB syllabus. He said this approach allows students to master one concept at a time, rather than attempting to learn dozens of topics within a few hours.

He added that the innovation also proved useful to teachers, many of whom rely on past questions to structure their lessons, noting that the early editions of the Prep50 books received strong commendation from educators, even when sales were initially modest.

Beyond the books, Ejezie said Prep50 expanded into a full ecosystem that includes a mobile learning app and online tutorials. The app, he explained, contains structured lesson notes designed to cover every possible JAMB question within each topic, CBT simulations that mirror the real exam environment, and performance-tracking tools to help students build speed and confidence.

He disclosed that Prep50 is also introducing an AI-powered learning feature into its app, leveraging curated UTME and SSCE data spanning decades to create personalised study plans based on a student’s strengths and weaknesses. Unlike generic AI tools, he hinted that Prep50’s AI relies strictly on verified exam data and guided learning models rather than generating unverified answers.

Mr. Ejeziem further explained that what clearly distinguishes Prep50 from other exam preparation materials in the market is its deliberate structure, realism, and quality of instruction. According to him, unlike conventional past questions that encourage random cramming, Prep50 is built on a structured, topic-by-topic learning system that allows students to study logically, master concepts gradually, and retain knowledge over time. He said the approach eliminates confusion and helps candidates focus on understanding rather than memorisation.

On the tutorial component, Ejeziem said Prep50 as an organisation and exam preparation platform engages highly experienced and award-winning Nigerian teachers, including national and state winners of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, to serve as academic coaches for students who may struggle with self-study. He described UTME as the most competitive examination many Nigerian students will ever face, making expert guidance essential for top performance.

When asked how students can access Prep50, Ejeziem said Prep50 operates on a flexible model.

He further listed some of the ways and platforms through which students can access Prep50, which include: Books: One-time purchase, Mobile App: Subscription-based with free trial access; and Online Tutorials: Optional subscription depending on subject.

Sharing success stories and testimonies so far recorded by users if their app and platform, he cited a candidate who scored 372 in the 2025 UTME; and another, who scored 371, both of whom reportedly used Prep50 materials extensively. He also mentioned that several secondary schools across Nigeria have provided testimonials on how the platform improved their students’ SSCE and UTME outcomes.

Ejeziem emphasised that Prep50’s guiding philosophy is ethical success, captured in its tagline, “Pass without cheating.” He stressed that the platform seeks to debunk the notion that examination success must involve malpractice, while also promoting structured learning as both effective and sustainable in the long term.

His words: “Prep50 is not just about exams. It’s about changing how Nigerian students learn, helping them understand that education is valuable, achievable, and relevant — especially in a future shaped by technology and artificial intelligence.”

He stressed that the ultimate goal of Prep50 is to build a culture of disciplined, ethical excellence in Nigerian education, positioning students to compete fairly and confidently both locally and globally.