MTN Appoints New Audit Committee Chair, Acting GCFO

MTN has announced changes to the board of directors of MTN Group, as well as to the board of major subsidiary MTN South Africa.

After six years as an independent non-executive director of MTN Group – the last five as audit committee chairman – Christine Ramon will step down on September 30, to focus on her extended executive responsibilities.

However, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana joined the MTN Group board as an independent non-executive director effective September 1, assuming the chairmanship of the audit committee on October 1.

Mabaso-Koyana is a chartered accountant with extensive experience in the public and private sectors, where she is held in high regard both locally and internationally. She has served as a non-executive director for numerous companies, and her current board positions include MTN Zakhele Futhi, AWCA Investment Holdings, Toyota SA and Phembani Group.

A statement from the telco quoted its Group chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, to have said: “Christine has played an invaluable role in ensuring the integrity of MTN’s corporate reporting, for which the board is grateful and wishes her well in her future endeavours. We also welcome Sindi, who the board believes to be a worthy successor in this critical role.”

Following the announcement in August of the appointment of group chief financial officer (GCFO), Ralph Mupita as the new group president and chief executive officer (GCEO) effective September 1, outgoing GCEO, Rob Shuter, has stepped down from the board.

“The board once again expresses its gratitude to Rob for his leadership and wishes him success in future.

The company continues with its rigorous recruitment process for the GCFO position, and in the interim the board has appointed Sugentharan Perumal as MTN Group’s acting GCFO.

“A chartered accountant for over 15 years, Sugen has extensive financial and accounting experience. He has served as an external auditor of MTN Group and held various key executive and board positions within the group. He is currently acting CFO of MTN South Africa and previously held the CFO position at MTN Irancell,” the statement added.

In addition, the group announced the appointment of Dineo Molefe as the CFO of MTN South Africa, effective December 1, 2020. Dineo is a chartered accountant and joins from T-Systems (South Africa), where she is CEO.