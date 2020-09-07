Everton Sign Napoli’s Brazilian Defender

Everton have signed Brazilian midfielder Allan from Napoli on a three-year contract for a fee believed to be around £21.7m.

Allan is Everton’s first signing of the summer and the move reunites him with former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti.

“It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here,” said the 29-year-old.

Everton are also closing on deals for Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

Allan played 61 games under Ancelotti at Napoli, and he says the Italian did “everything possible” to bring him to Goodison Park.

Allan added: “I hope, like I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my team-mates and that I put in some great games, great performances and win important things.

“It is a club with a rich history in the Premier League, has real ambition and then there is ‘Professor’ Ancelotti.

“It is the size of the club and the name of the coach which means you don’t think twice about coming to Everton.”