GOVERNOR OKOWA’S GREAT DRESS SENSE

Let me send a gentle salutation to this my brother, Chief Okowa, governor of Delta State. Since he came out victorious against COVID-19, I have not had the time to congratulate him. Well done, Your Excellency, and we thank God for the ‘speedy recover.’

The other day when I wrote about your colleague across the Niger and his ‘strange’ dress style, you came to mind. I remember meeting you at an event in Ughelli the other day and noticed your clean sweet outfit. Nothing touches me more than a well-dressed public figure.

Ever since, I have been watching your dress sense and must say that I am really impressed especially with the simplicity of the designs, the attention to detail and much more importantly, the way you carry these outfits, all making you a complete gentleman.

Make I stop for here before people will say I am looking for contract or that they pay me to write. I just felt like juxtaposing your turnout with the other one that is daily looking like a pantomime and a moving fashion ‘problem.’ Anyways hope you are having fun and I hope the small COVID-19 wahala did not disrupt activities in the other room. I don run o.