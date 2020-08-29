FPL Media Baits Advertisers with Technology to Boost Return on Investments

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Four Pulley Limited, an avant-garde technology driven out-of-home agency, has assured prospective advertisers of its readiness to offer technology driven OOH solutions for their brand needs.

Dropping the hint midweek in Lagos, managing Director of FPL, Mr. Lanre Ashaolu said the age of new normal has imposed new imperatives on the stakeholders in the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communications sector to think out of the box, hence the need to be innovative, creative and technologically savvy.

Specifically, he said Four Pulley Ltd has “opted to ignite a strong passion to leverage technology to improve return on investments for advertisers and the Nigerian OOH consumers.

The industry top notch who lamented the multifaceted challenges currently facing the OOH industry in Nigeria said the best way the sector could over-come the rampaging encroachment of the digital media is by embracing technology.

In view of this, he disclosed that “FPL has been investing a lot on technology, artificial intelligence to be able to deliver accurate feedback in terms of how effective advertising campaigns work on our platforms”.

He observed that since the advent of the digital age has made traditional media irrelevant, the outdoor advertising sector should as a matter of urgency begin to look at the direction of technology to remain relevant and in contention. This according to him would make OOH operators offer more premium services to their clients.

Not only that, Mr. Ashaolu whose agency has launched various innovative OOH products into the market canvased for collaboration and partnership with industry regulators to ensure maximum understanding, growth and development of the Nigerian Advertising subsector.

He stated that there is need for regular and continuous dialogue between the operators and the regulators so that there would be a common ground. “We (operators and regulators) are using the same ecosystem and the purpose of our existence is to complement each other” adding that “operators should however be on top of their games.

Four Pulley Ltd, popularly known as FPL Media is a creative OOH agency which has adopted innovation as the core of its operations. The agency which was recently admitted into the ranks of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, (OAAN) prides itself with setting a new pace in the industry for others to follow.