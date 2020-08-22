APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee for Ogun, Imo

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the reconciliation committee for both Ogun and Imo states to reconcile aggrieved members.

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja, said the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of APC would “soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members” who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

He recalled that the unfortunate incidences that bedeviled the party in the recent past threatened its existence and the subsequently led to the constitution of the caretaker committee.

The committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peace building and reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

Buni stated: “I am proud to say that, with the support enjoyed from members of the party, the committee has recorded remarkable headways, reclaiming some distinguished and very valuable members with thousands of their supporters back to our fold.

“I am equally fulfilled that our exploits in reconciling our members in Edo and Ondo states have strengthened the party and further expanded our chances with assurances of winning the governorship elections in the two states with land slide victories.

“Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairman and members of the Imo and Ogun states reconciliation committee were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party.”

Buni noted that the party had great confidence in the committee members’ individual and collective capacities in executing this assignment with sense of fairness, justice and responsibility, placing party interest above personal interests.

On his part, the Chairman of the committee and Jigawa State, Governor, Abubakar Badaru, said there was sincerity of purpose on the part of the caretaker committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

He said he believed that those aggrieved were genuine members of the party who care about the development of the party.

Badaru added: “I’m sure there were interest and that was why they split and the problems. But strengthening the party and making the party strong is more important than individual interest and I’m sure they will see that and they will agree to come to table and resolve all difference. And we have one single party, committed and dedicated to fight for the people and continue to help the people in Imo and Ogun states.

“Like I said, there is sincerity of purpose, the present management of the party are very sincere in the development of the party. And once you are sincere, honest and straight forward, you fear nothing and I’m sure the two states will see the sincerity of purpose and will see the need to continue to build the party for the interest of all.”

The governor stressed that the members of the committee selected by the national chairman were conversant with the party situation.

“We have been in this assignment all the time, so we know the problem and by the grace of God, we know how to solve the problem.”

Other members of the committee include: Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule and Governor Inua Yahaya of Gombe State.