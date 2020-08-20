Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 50,000 Mark

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 593 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 50,488 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 186 new cases; Lagos, 172; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 62; Oyo, 27; Delta, 25; Rivers, 20; Ondo, 19; Edo, 18; Kaduna, 17; Enugu, 12; Akwa Ibom, 10; Ogun, seven; Abia and Gombe, six each; while Kano and Osun recorded three cases each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 50,488 cases of COVID-19. 37,304 patients have been discharged, while 985 persons have died.”